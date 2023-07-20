New Mexico State picks up experienced big man Robert Carpenter as roster spots fill up

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The NM State roster is on the verge of being complete as Head Coach Jason Hooten announced the signing of Robert Carpenter, a forward from Detroit, Mich.



At 6-7, Carpenter has been touted as a "do-everything" forward who can score at multiple levels and guard nearly every position on the floor.



Robert Carpenter | Jr. | 6-7 | F | Detroit, Mich. | Mississippi Valley State | Pearl River CC | St. Bonaventure | Mt. Zion Prep | Cornerstone HS

Carpenter last played for Mississippi Valley State in 2021-22 where he appeared in 13 games and led the team in scoring - averaging 16.4 points. He also posted 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks across 30.2 minutes of action per game.

At MVSU, he served as the Delta Devils' leading scorer in nine of the team's first 13 games, including posting a career-high 27 points on the road at Ole Miss. In total, Carpenter finished with double digits in the scoring column in all but one game that he appeared in. Following his scoring outburst against the Rebels, Carpenter tallied 11 points and a season-best eight boards at Vanderbilt to earn SWAC Player of the Week honors.

Prior to his one-year stay in Bena, Miss., Carpenter played at Pearl River Community College in Poplarville, Miss., where he appeared in five games as a sophomore.

Carpenter's first experience at the collegiate level came as a member of the St. Bonaventure program in 2019-20. With the Bonnies, Carpenter logged minutes in 15 games and posted a season-high seven points in a road bout against A-10 power Dayton. On the season, he recorded 15 points, 16 rebounds, four blocks, three assists and three steals across 77 total minutes.

At the prep level, Carpenter played one season at the prestigious Mt. Zion Prep in Baltimore where he averaged 20.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and helped lead his squad to a 28-4 overall record and a spot in the Elite Eight of the National Prep School Championship. On his way to averaging a double-double, Carpenter shot 38 percent from beyond the arc, had three 40-point performances and was named Mid-Atlantic First Team All-Conference by the Great Atlantic Conference.

Carpenter played his high school basketball at Cornerstone High School in Detroit while playing AAU for the Michigan Mustangs.

Along this recruitment period, Carpenter also received interest from Auburn, Eastern Illinois, UT Martin, Coastal Carolina and Bryant among others.