High School Football Preview: Canutillo Eagles

EL PASO, Texas - The Canutillo Eagles are hoping to once again soar in 2023.

Canutillo will open the season against Pebble Hills August 24 at the SAC.

But before kickoff, the Eagles are putting in the work during Fall practices.

The Eagles have quite a few returning starters this season, but the one key element missing is star running back LJ Martin who has since graduated, and is now playing at BYU.

Canutillo head coach Scott Brooks enters his 25th season at Canutillo.

He's confident his team has the players to fill the void left by Martin's departure.

The Eagles ended the 2022 season with an overall record of 10-3, and made it all the way to the sweet 16 of the 5A division II playoffs.

They lost by just three points in the regional quarterfinals to the Wylie Bulldogs.

It was the second consecutive year that the Eagles made it to the regional quarterfinals.

Now with the upcoming season fast approaching, the Eagles are hoping to get even further in the playoffs and continue to soar to new heights.