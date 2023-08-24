Thursday night football: Pebble Hills takes down Canutillo with game winning field goal, 24-21
EL PASO, Texas - The Pebble Hills Spartans won a thriller over Canutillo to start their season in the win column.
With the game tied at 21, Pebble Hills kicker, Aaron Ortega drilled a 27-yard field goal attempt as time expired to give the Spartans the 24-21 victory.
Pebbles Hills starts their season 1-0, while Canutillo starts their 2023 campaign 0-1.
The other scores from Thursday night are as follows:
Gadsden 21 El Paso 14
Americas 44 Las Cruces 19
Horizon 15 Jefferson 0
Canutillo 21 Pebble Hills 24
Wichita Falls Hirschi 34 - Clint 0