Thursday night football: Pebble Hills takes down Canutillo with game winning field goal, 24-21

today at 11:35 PM
Published 10:51 PM

EL PASO, Texas - The Pebble Hills Spartans won a thriller over Canutillo to start their season in the win column.

With the game tied at 21, Pebble Hills kicker, Aaron Ortega drilled a 27-yard field goal attempt as time expired to give the Spartans the 24-21 victory.

Pebbles Hills starts their season 1-0, while Canutillo starts their 2023 campaign 0-1.

The other scores from Thursday night are as follows:

Gadsden 21 El Paso 14

Americas 44 Las Cruces 19

Horizon 15 Jefferson 0

Canutillo 21 Pebble Hills 24

Wichita Falls Hirschi 34 - Clint 0

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

