El Paso’s Shawver park unveils new handball court

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoans celebrated the unveiling of a new handball court with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Shawver Park on Saturday.

"There's a lot of need for a handball course you know in El Paso because we do have a lot of talented players," said Henry Rivera, El Paso City District 7 Representative.

El Pasoan Luis "Lucho" Cordova is one of those talented players. Cordova is a nationally top-rated professional handball player. He has won nine professional titles and four junior national championships. He was in attendance for the handball court unveiling at Shawver Park.

"These types of things are great for a lot of the youth. It is true. Handball is a little tough because sometimes you have to join a club, you got to be a member, and you got to pay this and that. So, these public parks are awesome," said Luis "Lucho" Cordova.

"We had an idea that was kind of conjured up by the community that they wanted more handball courts. And so we were able to go and secure some funding," said Rivera.

The three-wall handball exhibition was funded through a Community Development Block Grant as part of a Shawver Park improvement project. Hoping to encourage El Pasoans to get active.

"I welcome all citizens from El Paso. All the community. Come down here, check out our new handball court. Play it. Play a round or two, and you'll find that it's invigorating and really nice to work out that way," said Rivera.

The handball court is added to the existing walking trails and will accompany the new "All Ability playground" expected to be completed by October.