Skip to Content
Sports

Week 1 Sweet Play of the Week: Deandre Jackson & Ysleta Indians

By
Updated
today at 10:55 PM
Published 10:54 PM

EL PASO, Texas - The Sweet Play of the Week for week 1 of the high school football season went to the Ysleta Indians.

Wide receiver, Deandre Jackson caught a pass from quarterback Evan Martinez and ran it 55 yards for the touchdown.

As winners of the Sweet Play of the Week the entire team received a box of cupcakes courtesy of Albertsons.

As winners of the Sweet Play of the Week, the Indians are also this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content