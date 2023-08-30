Week 1 Sweet Play of the Week: Deandre Jackson & Ysleta Indians

EL PASO, Texas - The Sweet Play of the Week for week 1 of the high school football season went to the Ysleta Indians.

Wide receiver, Deandre Jackson caught a pass from quarterback Evan Martinez and ran it 55 yards for the touchdown.

As winners of the Sweet Play of the Week the entire team received a box of cupcakes courtesy of Albertsons.

As winners of the Sweet Play of the Week, the Indians are also this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.