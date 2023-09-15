Borderland Blitz: Week 4 Schedule & Scores
EL PASO, Texas - Here is the schedule, and final scores from week 4 of the high school football season.
FRIDAY SCHEDULE:
Americas at Franklin
Coronado vs. Eastlake
El Dorado vs. Pebble Hills
Del Valle at Canutillo
Parkland vs. Chapin
Horizon at Andress
Hanks at Austin
Burges at Ysleta
Bel Air at Clint
El Paso at Fabens
Irvin at Mountain View
Alamogordo at Riverside
Tornillo at San Elizario
Anthony vs. Cathedral
Las Cruces vs. Mayfield
Organ Mountain at Gadsden
Hatch Valley at Chaparral
THURSDAY FINAL SCORES:
Socorro 21 Montwood 41
Valencia 51 Santa Teresa 13