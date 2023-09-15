Skip to Content
Sports

Borderland Blitz: Week 4 Schedule & Scores

BLITZ 2023 WEB PIC 1
By
Published 4:06 PM

EL PASO, Texas - Here is the schedule, and final scores from week 4 of the high school football season.

FRIDAY SCHEDULE:

Americas at Franklin

Coronado vs. Eastlake

El Dorado vs. Pebble Hills

Del Valle at Canutillo

Parkland vs. Chapin

Horizon at Andress

Hanks at Austin

Burges at Ysleta

Bel Air at Clint

El Paso at Fabens

Irvin at Mountain View

Alamogordo at Riverside

Tornillo at San Elizario

Anthony vs. Cathedral

Las Cruces vs. Mayfield

Organ Mountain at Gadsden

Hatch Valley at Chaparral 

THURSDAY FINAL SCORES:

Socorro 21   Montwood 41

Valencia 51   Santa Teresa 13

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content