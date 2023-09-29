Skip to Content
Borderland Blitz: Week 6 Schedule & Scores

HanksBel Airat Bel Air
ParklandYsletaat Ysleta
Del Valle Horizon at Horizon
Montwood Franklin at Franklin
Coronado Eastwoodat Eastwood
Americas Pebble Hills at SAC
Chapin Irvin at Irvin
Fabens San Elizario at San Elizario
Cathedral Bowie at Bowie
Bushland Riverside Neutral site
Alpine Tornillo at Tornillo
Las CrucesHobbs at Hobbs
Deming Mayfield Field of Dreams
Valencia Gadsden at Gadsden
Artesia Santa Teresa at Santa Teresa
Socorro 18Eastlake 56Final (Thursday)
Austin 7Dumas 27Final (Thursday)
Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

