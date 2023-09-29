Borderland Blitz: Week 6 Schedule & Scores
|Hanks
|Bel Air
|at Bel Air
|Parkland
|Ysleta
|at Ysleta
|Del Valle
|Horizon
|at Horizon
|Montwood
|Franklin
|at Franklin
|Coronado
|Eastwood
|at Eastwood
|Americas
|Pebble Hills
|at SAC
|Chapin
|Irvin
|at Irvin
|Fabens
|San Elizario
|at San Elizario
|Cathedral
|Bowie
|at Bowie
|Bushland
|Riverside
|Neutral site
|Alpine
|Tornillo
|at Tornillo
|Las Cruces
|Hobbs
|at Hobbs
|Deming
|Mayfield
|Field of Dreams
|Valencia
|Gadsden
|at Gadsden
|Artesia
|Santa Teresa
|at Santa Teresa
|Socorro 18
|Eastlake 56
|Final (Thursday)
|Austin 7
|Dumas 27
|Final (Thursday)