Locomotive FC end night scoreless against San Diego Loyal SC

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC (West-7, 12-12-8, 44 points) fought to a 0-0 draw against San Diego Loyal SC on Wednesday night at Southwest University Park for the final home match of the 2023 regular season.

"Both teams were pretty defensive..., it was hard to break down and it limited our chances," Head Coach and Technical Director Brian Clarhaut said about the evenly contested match in a post-match press conference. "We want to take care of business for these next two games on the road for the [fans]. We need to get six points; we need to get wins. This is do or die for us. These are important games [coming up]... we're going to fight and give it our all."

FORECAST: 82ºF, clear skies

ATTENDANCE: 6,792

TEAM NOTES

This was the final home match of the 2023 regular season. Locomotive close out the season with two matches on the road, Memphis 901 FC on Saturday, October 7 and Oakland Roots SC on Saturday, October 14.

El Paso Locomotive had 6,792 fans in attendance, the largest crowd for a weekday match this season.

Locomotive ended leaders on the night in interceptions (11) and clearances (15).

SCORING SUMMARY

LINEUPS

ELP – (5-3-2) Benny Diaz, Marc Navarro, Erik McCue, Noah Dollenmayer, Petar Petrovic (Nick Hinds), Miles Lyons (Louis Herrera), Liam Rose, Eric Calvillo – C, Denys Kostyshyn (Chris Garcia), Emmanuel Sonupe, Petur Knudsen (Aaron Gomez)

Subs Not Used: Javier Garcia, Jose Carrillo, Yuma

SD – (3-5-2) Koke Vegas, Carlos Guzman (Camden Riley), Michael Chilaka, Grant Stoneman, Blake Bodily (Adrien Perez), Alejandro Guido – C (Xavi Gnaulati), Joe Corona (Charlie Adams), Collin Martin, Evan Conway, Tumi Moshobane (Nick Moon), Ronaldo Damus

Subs Not Used: Taylor Bailey, Morgan Hackworth

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP – Aaron Gomez (Yellow) 56'

SD – Carlos Guzman (Yellow) 55'

MATCH STATS: ELP | SD

GOALS: 0|0

ASSISTS: 0|0

POSS. %: 51|48

SHOTS: 4|8

SHOTS ON GOAL: 0|2

SAVES: 2|0

FOULS: 9|14

OFFSIDES: 0|1

CORNERS: 2|7

UP NEXT: Saturday, October 7 at Memphis 901 FC. Kickoff at 6 p.m. MT at AutoZone Park.

WATCH PARTY: The Palomino Tavern, 205 Cincinnati Ave, El Paso, Texas 79902