Borderland Blitz: Week 8 Schedule & Scores
Friday Schedule 10.13.23:
|Franklin
|Eastlake
|4PM at the SAC
|Montwood
|Pebble Hills
|7:30PM at the SAC
|Socorro
|Eastwood
|7PM at Eastwood
|Riverside
|San Elizario
|7PM at San Elizario
|Clint
|Mountain View
|7PM at Mountain View
|Fabens
|Pecos
|6PM (MT) at Pecos
|Centennial
|Carlsbad
|7PM at Carlsbad
|Organ Mountain
|Las Cruces
|7PM Las Cruces' Field of Dreams
|Anthony
|Forsan
|6PM (MT) at Forsan
|Deming
|Santa Teresa
|7PM at Santa Teresa
|Cathedral
|Walnut Grove
|Neutral site
|Gadsden
|Chaparral
|Postponed to 9AM Saturday at Chaparral
Thursday Final Scores 10.12.23:
|Americas 38
|El Dorado 0
|Final
|Andress 7
|Canutillo 58
|Final
|Chapin 42
|Burges 7
|Final
|El Paso 41
|Jefferson 15
|Final
|Irvin 10
|Bowie 42
|Final
|Goddard 27
|Mayfield 13
|Final