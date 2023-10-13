Skip to Content
Borderland Blitz: Week 8 Schedule & Scores

Friday Schedule 10.13.23:

FranklinEastlake4PM at the SAC
MontwoodPebble Hills 7:30PM at the SAC
Socorro Eastwood7PM at Eastwood
Riverside San Elizario 7PM at San Elizario
Clint Mountain View7PM at Mountain View
Fabens Pecos6PM (MT) at Pecos
Centennial Carlsbad7PM at Carlsbad
Organ MountainLas Cruces7PM Las Cruces' Field of Dreams
AnthonyForsan 6PM (MT) at Forsan
Deming Santa Teresa7PM at Santa Teresa
Cathedral Walnut GroveNeutral site
Gadsden Chaparral Postponed to 9AM Saturday at Chaparral

Thursday Final Scores 10.12.23:

Americas 38El Dorado 0Final
Andress 7Canutillo 58Final
Chapin 42Burges 7Final
El Paso 41Jefferson 15Final
Irvin 10Bowie 42Final
Goddard 27Mayfield 13Final
