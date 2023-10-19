Week 8 Sweet Play of the Week: Dante Aguilar & Canutillo Eagles

EL PASO, Texas - The winner of the Sweet Play of the Week for week 8 of the high school football season went to Dante Aguilar and the Canutillo Eagles.

In the game against Andress, Aguilar caught a pass, and shook off some defenders on his way to the end zone.

The entire team received a box of cupcakes courtesy of Albertsons.

As winners of the Sweet Play of the Week, the Canutillo Eagles are also this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.