Skip to Content
Sports

Thursday High School Football: Pebble Hills & Coronado pick up much needed district wins

By
Published 11:14 PM

EL PASO, Texas - Week 10 of the high school football season kicked off Thursday night with a pair of big games in district 1-6A.

The Pebble Hills Spartans picked up a massive win against the Eastlake Falcons, 31-21.

The Spartans needed the win to punch their ticket to the playoffs.

It was also their final game of the regular season as they will be on a bye next week.

Spartans end the regular season with an overall record of 8-2, 6-2 in district play.

Coronado also kept their slim hopes or making the playoffs after defeating the Socorro Bulldogs by a final score of 42-7.

The final scores from Thursday are below:

Eastlake 21Pebble Hills 31
Socorro 7Coronado 42
Alamogordo 27Organ Mountain 0
Santa Teresa 22Chaparral 16
Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content