Thursday High School Football: Pebble Hills & Coronado pick up much needed district wins
EL PASO, Texas - Week 10 of the high school football season kicked off Thursday night with a pair of big games in district 1-6A.
The Pebble Hills Spartans picked up a massive win against the Eastlake Falcons, 31-21.
The Spartans needed the win to punch their ticket to the playoffs.
It was also their final game of the regular season as they will be on a bye next week.
Spartans end the regular season with an overall record of 8-2, 6-2 in district play.
Coronado also kept their slim hopes or making the playoffs after defeating the Socorro Bulldogs by a final score of 42-7.
The final scores from Thursday are below:
|Eastlake 21
|Pebble Hills 31
|Socorro 7
|Coronado 42
|Alamogordo 27
|Organ Mountain 0
|Santa Teresa 22
|Chaparral 16