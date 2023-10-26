Thursday High School Football: Pebble Hills & Coronado pick up much needed district wins

EL PASO, Texas - Week 10 of the high school football season kicked off Thursday night with a pair of big games in district 1-6A.

The Pebble Hills Spartans picked up a massive win against the Eastlake Falcons, 31-21.

The Spartans needed the win to punch their ticket to the playoffs.

It was also their final game of the regular season as they will be on a bye next week.

Spartans end the regular season with an overall record of 8-2, 6-2 in district play.

Coronado also kept their slim hopes or making the playoffs after defeating the Socorro Bulldogs by a final score of 42-7.

The final scores from Thursday are below: