Photos: USSSA Halloween Scream Tournament

(Courtesy: Mary Eva Tredway)

EL PASO, Texas - “USSSA Halloween Scream 2023” was a fun and fantastic event with 195 teams.

It was a tremendous success for the City and County of El Paso, and the players and teams involved in this event.

The event was fun-tastic, with costumes worn by both players and fans alike! It was a great time for all!” stated Tournament Director Victor Falvey.

The Halloween Scream event included teams from the 6U to 14U divisions with all different levels of play.

Just a few of the nearly 200 teams’ costumes included:

While there was plenty of fun, costumes, and candy – the game play did not disappoint.

One of the 35 USSSA Halloween Scream Championship winners was 6U Tee-Ball team, the Desperados from El Paso, TX led by Head Coach Frankie Arellano.

The Desperados roster included Francisco Arellano, Sebastian Arellano, Jonah Beltran, Zane Falvey, Santiago Gutierrez, Nathan Hernandez, Iker Minjarez, Gabriel Olivas, Gael Sanchez, Gavin Sanchez, Kayden Wright, and Landon Wagner.

The talented team took home the coveted USSSA Halloween Scream trophy by going 4-1 in the tournament with games against: Bomb Squad (Desperados won 16-13), Lil KC (Desperados won 21-2), EP Ducks (Desperados lost 22-21), EP Sharks (Desperados won 14-1), and WTX Outlaws (Desperados won 18-12).