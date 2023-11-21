El Paso Locomotive FC Announce Partnership with Global Sportswear Brand hummel, Unveil First 2024 Jersey

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Locomotive FC announced today its new partnership with Danish apparel company hummel to become the club’s official on and off-field kit partner. The agreement will see hummel become the club’s new manufacturer and provider of high-performance playing, training and travel wear, with one of Locomotive’s new 2024 jerseys being unveiled during the press conference announcement at Southwest University Park.

“We look forward to working with a classic, yet progressive brand such as hummel, who bring together traditional soccer elements with cutting edge technology used in their modern design and fabrics,” General Manager, Business and Technical Operations Andrew Forrest said. “We want to provide El Paso with jerseys that showcase the vibrancy and uniqueness of the Borderplex region, so the enhanced customization capabilities that hummel delivers, plus the seamless collaboration between our respective management and design teams, ultimately drove this partnership decision forward. The sky is the limit with future collections we will soon be able to offer our fans and I am excited about where our partnership is now and where we will be able to take it!”

hummel, an internationally renowned sportswear brand celebrating its 100th year anniversary, is known for its iconic bumblebee logo and chevrons that are currently featured on numerous globally recognized teams including the Danish National Team, the English Premier League’s Everton, the Bundesliga’s Werder Bremen and 1. FC Köln and La Liga’s Real Betis. El Paso Locomotive FC now joins these sides, and other USL Championship and League One clubs, as part of hummel’s massive global portfolio.

"We're excited to kick off this thrilling partnership with El Paso Locomotive FC, a club deeply rooted in its community and dedicated to excellence both on and off the pitch,” hummel CEO, Allan Vad Nielsen said. “Our century-long tradition of merging heritage with innovation aligns perfectly with the club's commitment to providing a unique and vibrant identity for its fans. We look forward to outfitting the team in high-performance gear that not only represents the pride of El Paso but also stands out on the global stage.”

The new white jersey features subtle Locomotive cowcatchers on the front with an embossed design of the iconic El Paso Star on the Mountain placed on the bottom right. The hummel and Locomotive logos are stacked on top of one of the club’s premier partners, Southwest University. The club’s other premier partners, Hydro Flask, Estrella Jalisco and GECU, are also present on the jersey. hummel’s iconic chevrons run down the top of the sleeves and the club’s nickname “Los Locos” is displayed on the back of the navy collar.

The 2024 white jersey will be available for purchase to the general public today at 5 p.m. MT. The jersey can be bought online at locomotiveteamshop.com and in-person via the Locomotive Team Shop at Southwest University Park or the MountainStar Sports Shop at The Fountains at Farah.

Locomotive Team Shop Hours of Operation

Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

MountainStar Sports Shop Hours of Operation

Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday, 12-6 p.m.

Fans can secure Locomotive season tickets for the 2024 USL Championship via //eplocomotivefc.com/seasontickets, calling 915-235-GOAL or texting 915-666-2005.

About hummel

Based in Denmark, hummel is celebrating its 100th anniversary as a global leader in sportswear apparel and design. hummel prides itself on changing the world through sport, making sure that its designs, sponsorships, people, teams, and initiatives work to drive change and progress. For more information, visit hummel.net.

About MountainStar Sports Group

MountainStar Sports Group’s focus is on the acquisition, development, and operation of professional sports and entertainment opportunities. Currently, MSSG owns and operates the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres of Major League Baseball, and El Paso Locomotive FC, a soccer club in USL Championship. They are the majority owner of FC Juárez of Mexico's Liga MX in the Mexican Football Federation. For more information, visit mountainstarsportsgroup.com.

About El Paso Locomotive FC

Founded in 2018, El Paso Locomotive FC joined the USL Championship to bring high, professional-level soccer to the U.S. side of the Borderplex region. Since the inaugural season in 2019, Locomotive has been one of the USL Championship’s most exemplary clubs, making two consecutive Western Conference Final appearances in its first two seasons and lifting the Copa Tejas trophy in 2021.

MountainStar Sports Group, the team’s owners as well as the owners of the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres of Major League Baseball, and FC Juárez of Mexico’s Liga MX, have set high expectations for the team’s on-field play, as well as the quality experience that the organization continuously brings to the local community, positively playing its part to add to the overall quality of life in the region. For more information about El Paso Locomotive FC, please visit eplocomotivefc.com.