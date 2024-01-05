Community Champions: UTEP’s Erin Wilson named C-USA Player of the Week

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP guard Erin Wilson was honored by Conference USA earlier this week after she was named Conference USA Player of the Week.

During UTEP's recent game against Southern Utah, Wilson recorded a double-double, 18-points and 16-rebounds.

Wilson is the second Miner to win a weekly conference award after Aaliyah Stanton was named CUSA Freshman of the week on November 27.

For her accomplishment, Wilson is this week's Community Champion.

The Miners open conference play Saturday (1/6) at home against long time Battle of I-10 rival, first time CUSA foe NM State. Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m. MT.