El Paso Locomotive FC single match tickets on sale now

(Courtesy: El Paso Locomotive FC)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC single match tickets for its 2024 USL Championship season are on sale now and are available for purchase online at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets.

El Paso’s 34-match season will kick off with the 2024 Home Opener at Southwest University Park against Hartford Athletic on Saturday, March 9.

The Home Opener will be followed by two consecutive home matches against Monterey Bay F.C. on Wednesday, March 13 and two-time league champions Louisville City FC on Saturday, March 16.

El Paso Locomotive FC’s full 2024 USL Championship schedule can be found at eplocomotivefc.com/schedule.

Fans who purchase Locomotive single match tickets will receive a special pre-sale access code for the first public exhibition match between El Paso Locomotive FC and its Liga MX sister club FC Juárez.

Tickets for the exhibition will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, January 31 at 10 a.m. MT.

The match is set to be held at Southwest University Park, with gates opening at 6 p.m. MT and kick-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT. Broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

Season Ticket Members, Corporate Partners, and FC Juarez Season Ticket Members will be given the first opportunity to purchase individual game tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 23.

All Season Ticket Members will receive a savings on all additional individual ticket purchases through this presale, an additional benefit of being a Chihuahuas Season Seat Member.

Pick Six Ticket Members will receive the same pre-purchase opportunity Wednesday, January 24 at 10 a.m. and Group Leaders, and Single-Match Suite Holders, and members of the general public who filled out the priority purchase online form will be able to purchase individual game tickets Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Season Ticket Members, Group Leaders, and priority purchase patrons will be instructed via email how they can purchase individual game tickets.

There is a 10-ticket limit per game. The ticket limit is per account and not based on the number of Season Tickets purchased.

For the best prices and priority seating to every Locomotive home match in 2024, become a Season Ticket Member today! Season Ticket Memberships for the 2024 Season are available now and can be secured online at eplocomotivefc.com/seasontickets, calling (915) 235-GOAL or texting (915) 666-2005.