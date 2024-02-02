Community Champions: Sophiya Bustillos & Hazel Veloz

EL PASO, Texas - Two Riverside basketball players are having stellar high school careers.

Combined they've put up more than 3,000 points for the Riverside Rangers.

Riverside senior, Sophiya Bustillos made history surpassing 2,000 points for her high school career.

She also became the all-time leading scorer for the Riverside girls' basketball program.

But Bustillos isn't the only one lighting up the scoreboard.

Her teammate, junior Hazle Veloz has scored more than 1,000 points for her high school career.

The Riverside Rangers are one of the best teams in the state.

They're currently ranked 24th in the state in class 4A with an overall record of 28-1.

For all their accomplishments, Bustillos and Veloz are this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.