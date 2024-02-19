Skip to Content
Bel Air High School to get new baseball field

today at 6:05 PM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Bel Air High School community celebrated the announcement of a new-and-improved baseball field Monday.

Officials said the new field will have a synthetic turf system that emulates natural grass, as well as new dugouts, spectator seating, a digital scoreboard, LED lighting and parking.

The improvements were made possible through Ysleta ISD's Bond 2019 program, according to the district. That program is being used to address older facilities on campuses, provide more safety and security measures, get refrigerated air for all campuses, and renovate and build new schools.

Kerry Mannix

