FC Juarez players with Borderland ties play in Derby Paso Del Norte

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- FC Juárez Bravos players see Derby Paso Del Norte against El Paso Locomotive FC as a game to gain trust and gain momentum ahead of the rest of the Clausura 2024 tournament in the Mexican League.

The Bravos have not had good results this season and are looking to gain trust ahead of an important match this Saturday in Juárez.

ABC-7 spoke with one of the team captains, Javier Salas who said this will be a very beautiful game because they will be facing off their team brothers in El Paso.

Salas is from Culiacán, Sinaloa on Mexico's Western Coast, he arrived at the border almost two years ago.

He fell in love with the borderland, its places, and its people, because is where he made and started his new family.

Salas met his wife who is from El Paso and recently their son was born in El Paso as well.

For Salas, playing in El Paso means everything for the love he has for his family and the Borderland.

Aitor García, one of the Bravos' goal scorers says this game will be beautiful as well because it unites two cities, two communities, and two teams.

Leaders like García and Salas also told ABC-7, this derby also gives the chance to young team players to have more playing minutes and get more trust as well.