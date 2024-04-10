Skip to Content
Covering Kindness: Hats & Hydration for the Homeless

Published 8:36 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA)- Sports-N-More Podcast host Eddie Morelos is bringing the community together for a good cause.

They are asking for help from the public. Your donations, whether a hat, water, or sunscreen to protect their skin, can make a significant difference in the lives of those experiencing homelessness. They are accepting donations on May 4th.
You can meet with Eddie Morelos to drop off items or send monetary donations, including Cash, Check, Money Order, cash app ($damayorlc), or Zelle (915-490-2531).

Contact the Sports-N-More Podcast host, Eddie Morelos, at 915-490-2531 for more information.

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

