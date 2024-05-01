CUSA announces UTEP’s Simpson Female Track Athlete of the Week

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

DALLAS, Texas - UTEP track and field’s Marissa Simpson was named the Conference USA Female Track Athlete of the Week as announced by league officials on Wednesday.

The CUSA weekly awards are presented by Blenders Eyewear.

Marisa Simpson clocked in a 13.08 in the women’s 100-meter hurdles and placed second at the Arizona Desert Heat Classic in Roy P. Drachman Stadium on April 27.

She also competed in the women’s 200-meter dash, clocking in a 24.34, and was part of the 4x100-meter relay team that turned in a 44.41.

Simpson ranks first in CUSA and 10th nationally in the 100 hurdles with a 12.92 (Texas Relays).

UTEP also ranks first in the conference in the 4x100 with a 44.18 (Arizona Spring Break Fiesta).

For Simpson, it was her first career outdoor weekly honor and third overall of the 2024 indoor/outdoor season.

She was named the indoor track athlete of the week on Jan. 16 and Feb. 20. She also earned an indoor weekly honor last season on Feb. 14, 2023.

CUSA OTF CHAMPIONSHIPS

UTEP will host the 2024 CUSA Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Kidd Field in El Paso, Texas, on May 10-12 (Fri-Sun). Tickets are available here!