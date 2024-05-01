Scotty Walden comes to the defense of UTEP football player called out by Shedeur Sanders

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP head football coach Scotty Walden came to the defense of one of his players after he was called out by Shedeur Sanders on social media.

Sanders is a quarterback at the University of Colorado, and is the son of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders.

Xavier Smith is a safety and was a former player at Colorado.

Smith is now at UTEP, and in a interview with The Athletic, Smith talked about his personal experience with Coach Prime (Deion Sanders).

In the interview Smith said Coach Sanders told him that he should enter the transfer portal.

Smith said he was upset and in tears because Sanders never tried to get to know him.

Smith felt Sanders should have been more compassionate, and that he was destroying the confidence of his players.

Tuesday, Shedeur Sanders responded to the story with a post on X.

Referencing Smith in the post, Sanders said, "Ion (I don't) even remember him (Smith) tbh (to be honest). Bro had to be very mid at best."

Smith would end up transferring to Austin Peay where he played for Coach Walden.

Smith then transferred to UTEP when Walden was named the head coach.

Walden would come to Smith's defense with his own post on X.

The post read, "I coached Xavier at ap (Austin Peay) and now here at UTEP. He is the furthest thing from soft. He is a great kid/player and led us to a conference title. He answered a question honestly in an interview and was just telling his side."

Walden added that he's glad Smith is on his team and that Smith has a bright future both on and off the field.