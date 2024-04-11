Community Champions: Locomotive FC academy team finishes second at national tournament

EL PASO, Texas - The Locomotive FC are on the right track when it comes to training the soccer stars of tomorrow.

Last month, the club's under 20 academy team finished second at a national tournament in Dallas, TX.

The Locomotive FC Academy squad competed against some of the strongest youth teams in the country.

The team finished in first place in their group and made it all the way to the championship match of the 2024 Dallas Cup.

They lost in penalty kicks against a team from the Dallas area.

This was the first time an El Paso team has ever reached the final match of the Dallas Cup.

Even though the club came up short, it was still a great experience for the young players.

The team is comprised of players from both El Paso and Juarez.

The Locomotive will celebrate Youth Soccer Night at Southwest University Park on April 13 when it hosts Oakland Roots SC.

The club will recognize more than 25 of its youth and academy teams as they celebrate their accomplishments over the last year.

For all their accomplishments, the El Paso Locomotive FC Academy are this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.