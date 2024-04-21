Aggies Fall in Seven Innings

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- NM State falls in series finale 18-6 to FIU in seven innings on April 21 at Presley Askew Field. Impressive performances from Mitch Namie and Edwin Martinez-Pagani were not enough to propel the Aggies to the Sunday victory.

The Aggies Sunday starter Hayden Walker struck out the first batter of the game but unfortunately gave up a solo home run for the lone run of the inning. Jones led off the bottom of the first with a single that bounced over FIUs third baseman’s head. Titus Dumitru was walked following the single. The Aggies three-hole hitter Namie then doubled to left center to score Jones and even the game.

In the second FIU singled up the middle to put a runner on. They then hit a bloop double in the Bermuda triangle of the field to score their second run of the game.

To lead off the bottom of the second the Damone Hale walked, he then advanced to third on a stolen base and a wild pitch. Martinez-Pagani then flied out to left field, but the ball was hit just far enough to allow Hale to tag and tie the ball game.

Walker only gave up one hit in the third giving the Aggies the opportunity to take the lead. After two singles and a walk the Aggies now had the basses loaded with the leadoff man, Keith Jones II, at the plate. Jones was hit by the pitch to drive in the Aggies third run of the game.

In the fourth, the Panthers added three runs on an RBI single and a two RBI double to go up by two over the Aggies. In the fifth, the Panthers added eight runs to go up by ten over NM State. They did so on a two RBI single, a three RBI home run, a two RBI home run and a solo home run that gave FIU 13 runs on the ball game.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Aggies started their comeback. After a single and a walk, the Aggies now had two runners on, Preston Godfrey came into the game to pinch hit for Hale and he came up big as he hit a single down the left field line to score Mitch Namie who reached on the single. With two runners still on Martinez-Pagani laced a triple down the right field line to score both runners. The Aggies now had six runs on the game, they were unable to score for the rest of the game.

In the seventh, the Panthers added five runs. They did so on a ground out that scored one run, a wild pitch that scored the runner on third, and a three-run home run. The Aggies were unable to score in the seventh resulting in the game going final due to a run rule.

Five different Aggie arms were featured in today’s ball game, Walker, Aaron Treloar, Matt Romero, Cho Tofte and Kade Benavidez.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE:

Martinez-Pagani went 2-3 with three RBI earning his eighth multi-hit game and eighth multi-RBI game.

Romeo Ballesteros had two hits on the game making the outing his 11th game with multiple hits.

Namie had three hits for his 13th multi-hit of the season.

This was the Aggies first game since April 4 where they did not record an error.

UP NEXT:

The Aggies will host #21 Arizona on Wednesday, April 24, at 6 p.m. in a single game midweek matchup. For complete coverage of NM State Baseball, visit NMStateSports.com - the official home of Aggie athletics – and follow us on Twitter (@NMStateBaseball), Instagram (@NMStateBaseball) and like us on Facebook