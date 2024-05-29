Community Champion: NMSU’s Desirae Spearman named to Freshman All-American Team

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The national recognitions just keep piling up for NMSU freshman, Desirae Spearman.

Tuesday, the NMSU pitcher/utility player, and Hanks graduate was named to the Freshman All-American Team.

It's a recognition made by softballamerica.com.

Spearman had a phenomenal freshman season with the Aggies.

She hit a total of 18 home runs, 43 RBIs while maintaining a .366 batting average.

Spearman was also a force to be reckoned with inside the circle.

She went 8-4 on the season with a total of 75 strikeouts.

Spearman was instrumental in helping lead the Aggies to a 30-25 record and a appearance in the Conference USA Tournament.

Spearman graduated from El Paso's Hanks High School in 2023.

For all her accomplishments this season, Spearman is this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.