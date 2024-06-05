ABC-7 at 4: Sun Bowl Association to host  adult flag football tournament

El Paso, Texas ( KVIA-TV)-The Sun Bowl Association and the Southwest Flag Football League have teamed up again to host the Fourth Annual Sun Bowl Adult Flag Football tournament in El Paso, Texas, Friday-Sunday, August 23-25, 2024. The three-day event features monetary prizes awarded to the champions. The tournament will be played at the Westside Sports Complex in El Paso with various levels. The tournament levels are as follows:

8-v-8 (15 person roster)

Men’s D-Division (family & friends)

Men’s C-Division (recreational)

Men’s B-Division (intermediate)

Men’s A-Division (competitive)

Women’s A-Division (competitive)

Coed Division (recreational)

5-v-5 (10 person roster)

Men’s A-Division (competitive)

Women’s A-Division (competitive)

“This is year No. 4, and it’s been a fun and amazing event to see grow,” said SBA Executive Director Bernie Olivas. “We are excited to work alongside the Southwest Flag Football League again and hope for another great turnout.”

All participants will receive a tournament gift bag with various commemorative items. The first-place teams in all divisions will receive a tournament championship belt and championship cups.

The winner of the Men’s A – Competitive Division & Women’s A – Competitive Division

will receive a money payout. Monetary prizes awarded will be based on the bracket size: up

to 16 teams will receive a $2,500 payout, and 32 teams+ bracket will receive a $4,000 payout.

The winner of the Men’s B – Intermediate Division, Men’s C – Recreations Division, Men’s D-

Division and Coed C –Recreational Division will receive a $1,000 payout.

The winner of both 5-v-5 Divisions (men & women) will receive a $2,500 payout.

The deadline to register for the tournament is Friday, August 2, 2024, or until the bracket is full, whichever comes first. The entry fee for 8-v-8 is $350, while the entry fee for 5-v-5 is $285, which includes all referee fees.

WHAT: Fourth Annual Sun Bowl Flag Football Tournament

WHEN: Aug. 23-25, 2024 (Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

WHERE: Westside Sports Complex (201 Isela Rubalcava Boulevard, El Paso, TX 79932)

WEBSITE: http://sunbowl.org/events/flag_football

About Southwest Flag Football League