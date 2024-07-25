Community Champions: Stephanie Han prepares for title fight this weekend

EL PASO, Texas - An El Paso boxer will enter the ring for a title fight this weekend.

Saturday, El Paso's Stephanie Han will face Miranda Reyes for the WBA women's lightweight Intercontinental title.

The match will take place in Han's own backyard at the El Paso County Coliseum.

Han enters the match undefeated, 8-0 with 2 knockouts.

Her opponent, Reyes, who is a Houston native, comes into the match with a record of 7-2-1.

Han has aspirations of winning a world championship, and a win on Saturday will open the door for more championship opportunities.

Han vs. Reyes will be the main event of Saturday's boxing event at the El Paso County Coliseum.

The first match begins at 7 p.m.

For all of her accomplishments, Han is this week's Community Champion.

