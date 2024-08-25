NMSU Football preps for season opener at home against Southeast Missouri State on Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The NMSU aggies will get ready for their home opener Saturday August 31st at Aggie Memorial Stadium against Southeast Missouri State.

Last season the Redhawks went 4-7 overall last season and 3-3 in conference play.

NMSU have yet to finalize who their starting quarterback will be. However, head coach Tony Sanchez has narrowed it down to two players in contention.

"Right now it's down to two guys, it's Parker Awad and Deuce Hogan," coach Sanchez said. "They're different, I think Parker adds a little more dual threat capability and Deuce is an older guy, he's been around a little bit more. They both bring some really good things to the table, the great thing is we have more than two guys that are more than capable of starting."