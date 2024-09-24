UTEP men’s basketball to hold open practice in Juárez in October

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP men's basketball will hold an open practice in Ciudad Juárez on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

“We are so excited to take our team to Juárez and capture the attention of a fanbase that hasn’t always had access to Miner Basketball,” UTEP head coach Joe Golding said.

The practice will happen on the campus of Universidad Autónoma de Ciudad Juárez (UACJ). The event will start with a free clinic for children sixth grade an under at 4:30 PM. The open practice will start at 5:30 PM.

"It is our priority to promote sports in the community, and this event at the Gimnasio Universitario also serves to strengthen the bond of friendship between the two universities," UACJ President Juan Camargo said.

A UTEP spokesperson echoes that sentiment, saying that the university is excited to grow the partnership and continue enriching the Borderland.