UTEP Football falls 41-21 Sam Houston

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP Miners (0-5) played host to the Sam Houston Bearkats for its first conference home game of the season at Sun Bowl stadium on Thursday.

The Miners were trailing by ten points at half-time.

In the third quarter, Sam Houston's QB Hunter Watson finds WR Humphreys for a 33-yard slant for a touchdown, 24-7 Sam Houston.

Then with less than six minutes in the third, the Bearkats get another touchdown. However, this time it was a 34-yard passing strike from Watson to Michael Phoenix. That was a 10-play, 90-yard touchdown drive after UTEP drove it into the red zone, 31-7 Sam Houston.

With 3:03 left in the third, RB DJ McKinney scores on a 59-yard rushing touchdown, Sam Houston 38 - UTEP 7.

With less than one minute left in the third, UTEP's QB Cade McConnell passes it to TE Marcus Vinson for a 52 yard touchdown, 38-14 Sam Houston.

In the fourth, Ezell Jolly scores the first rushing touchdown of the season for the Miners, 38-21 Sam Houston.

UTEP's run game wasn't as strong as the Sam Houston's as the Miners had a total of 119 rushing yards compared to Bearkats 293. The Miners also had 12 penalties for 120 yards that hurt them in the game.

Next up, the Miners will take on Western Kentucky Thursday, October 10th at 6p.m.