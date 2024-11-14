Skip to Content
High school football: Playoffs begin Thursday with bi-district round

EL PASO, Texas - The high school football playoffs began Thursday with the bi-district round.

Eight El Paso teams took the field to open postseason play, but when all was said and done only one team from the Sun City punched their ticket to the area round.

The Del Valle Conquistadores topped the Abilene Cooper Cougars by a final score of 63-35.

The scores from Thursday are as follows:

Class 6A Division 1 Bi-district round

Midland Legacy 56Franklin 14Final

Class 5A Division 1 Bi-district round

Bel Air 0Lubbock Monterey 63Final
Parkland 0Abilene 84Final
Amarillo Tascosa 30Americas 9Final

Class 5A Division 2 Bi-district round

Abilene Cooper 35Del Valle 63 Final
Lubbock Cooper 38Canutillo 14Final

Class 4A Division 1 Bi-district round

Canyon Randall 71Ysleta 27Final
Canyon West Plains 42Clint 28Final
