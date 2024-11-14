High school football: Playoffs begin Thursday with bi-district round
EL PASO, Texas - The high school football playoffs began Thursday with the bi-district round.
Eight El Paso teams took the field to open postseason play, but when all was said and done only one team from the Sun City punched their ticket to the area round.
The Del Valle Conquistadores topped the Abilene Cooper Cougars by a final score of 63-35.
The scores from Thursday are as follows:
Class 6A Division 1 Bi-district round
|Midland Legacy 56
|Franklin 14
|Final
Class 5A Division 1 Bi-district round
|Bel Air 0
|Lubbock Monterey 63
|Final
|Parkland 0
|Abilene 84
|Final
|Amarillo Tascosa 30
|Americas 9
|Final
Class 5A Division 2 Bi-district round
|Abilene Cooper 35
|Del Valle 63
|Final
|Lubbock Cooper 38
|Canutillo 14
|Final
Class 4A Division 1 Bi-district round
|Canyon Randall 71
|Ysleta 27
|Final
|Canyon West Plains 42
|Clint 28
|Final