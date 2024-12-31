Skip to Content
Louisville and Washington tie 21-21 at the half in the 2024 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Updated today at 1:52 PM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Washington Huskies tie the game against the Louisville Cardinals in the last minute of the first half of the 91st annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, setting a record of the most combined points in the first half in Sun Bowl History.

Scoring Summary:

1Q:

12:15 - Demond Williams Jr. pass intercepted by TTahveon Nicholson, return for 21 yds for a TD (B. Travelstead KICK), 7-0 LOU.

8:09 - Demond Williams Jr. pass to Giles Jackson for 40 yds for a TD (G. Gross KICK), 7-7.

0:27 - Harrison Bailey pass to Caullin Lacy for 9 yds for a TD (B. Travelstead KICK), 14-7 LOU.

2Q:

8:10 - D. Williams Jr. pass to G. Jackson for 49 yds for a TD (G. Gross KICK), 14-14.


4:34 H. Bailey pass to Antonio Meeks for 28 yds for a TD, 21-14 LOU.

0:51 D. Williams Jr. run for 7 yds for a TD, 21-21.

