Aaron Jones’ season comes to an end following Vikings loss to Rams, 27-9

GLENDALE, Arizona - Aaron Jones' 8th season in the NFL came to an end Monday night in Glendale, Arizona.

The Los Angeles Rams dominated the Minnesota Vikings, 27-9 in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs.

The Rams will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round of the playoffs next week.

The game between the Vikings and Rams was relocated to Glendale, AZ due to the wildfires that ravaged the Los Angeles area.

Jones had a quite night in what would be his final game of the season.

The Burges grad and former UTEP Miner rushed for only 48 yards on 13 carries.

He would end his first season with the Vikings with a total of 1,138 rushing yards on 255 carries and five touchdowns.

If the Vikings don't resign Jones, he'll become a free agent.

During the off-season the Vikings signed Jones to a one year contract worth $7 million.

Prior to joining the Vikings, Jones played 7 seasons with the Green Bay Packers before he was released in March of 2024.