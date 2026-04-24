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Rhinos defeat Ice Wolves in overtime, 3-2; Rhinos advance to Robertson Cup division finals

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Published 11:09 PM

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Rhinos completed the sweep against the New Mexico Ice Wolves Friday at the El Paso County Events Center.

It was game three of the Robertson Cup division semifinals.

The Rhinos entered Friday's game with a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

The Rhinos secured the win in overtime by a final score of 3-2.

After a scoreless first period, the two teams traded goals in the second period to go into the third period tied at 2.

Neither team could break the deadlock in the third period.

The Rhinos scored the deciding goal in overtime to advance to the Robertson Cup division finals.

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Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

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