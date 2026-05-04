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UTEP football names EJ Colson as starting quarterback

KVIA/FIle
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Published 11:15 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP Football Head Coach Scotty Walden named EJ Colson was named as the UTEP Miners' starting quarterback, UTEP Athletics announced Monday.

The 6'1", 190-pound sophomore transferred from the University of the Incarnate World to UTEP. He had 19 touchdowns (16 passes and 3 rushes) and a more than 70% completion of passes at during the 2025 season.

He started 10 games under center at UIW and threw for 2,142 yards on 210-of-296 passing with 16 touchdowns.

For the season he threw 339 yards, a season-high, with three touchdowns against the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Colson had 35 completions and 46 pass attempts with a touch down against Stephen F. Austin State University. Colson also rushed 103 yards and two touchdowns against Abilene Christian University.

Colson played three games, one of them a start at the University of Central Florida in 2024 before heading to UIW.

In high school, he was a three-year quarterback starter in Ellenwood, Georgia.

He three for 5,969 career yards, 68 touchdowns and nine interceptions at Cedar Grove High School.

Colson was the Georgia Region 5-3A Player of the Year for 2023.

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