Tropicana Homes makes $500,000 gift to UTEP football

EL PASO, Texas - Tropicana Homes has made a $500,000 gift to the UTEP football program.

The gift will support competitive excellence by providing essential resources to aid the program's transition to the Mountain West this fall.

“We would like to thank Bobby and Randy Bowling and Tropicana Homes for their generous gift,” UTEP Vice President and Director of Athletics Jim Senter said. “It’s gratifying to see Bobby and Randy continue a long family tradition of supporting the Miners, and it comes at an opportune time as we prepare to launch an exciting new era of UTEP Football on July 1.”

“UTEP Football has always been an important part of the spirit and identity of El Paso,” Tropicana Homes co-owner Bobby Bowling IV said. “We’re proud to support the student-athletes, coaches, and future of the program through this investment. We believe in the university, the city, and the positive impact Miner football continues to have on our community.”

“Miner Football represents so much more than the game itself - it brings pride, tradition, and excitement to our entire community,” Tropicana Homes co-owner Randy Bowling said. “Having played college football at SMU, I’ve seen firsthand how much a strong program can shape young athletes and unite a community. We’re honored to support the program and invest in the future of UTEP players, coaches, and fans. El Paso has always supported us, and we’re proud to give back in a meaningful way.”

“We’re grateful to Tropicana Homes for helping provide championship-level resources for the Miner football program,” UTEP coach Scotty Walden said. “Thanks to the Bowling family, we are able to recruit elite student-athletes while providing them with a first-class experience on and off the playing field.”