NMSU announces 2026 soccer schedule

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The wait is over. The Aggies are back in action this fall, preparing to enter their fourth season in Conference USA.

Ahead of the official start to the season, NM State will play host to Grand Canyon in an exhibition contest on Friday, August 7.

The Aggies’ season opener will be a matchup with Big XII opponent Arizona State on Wednesday, Aug. 12. This marks the second time the Sun Devils will visit Las Cruces

(2023).

Back-to-back road games follow the opening contest, as NM State travels to Tucson, Ariz., and Abilene, Texas, for matchups with the University of Arizona (Aug. 16) and Abilene Christian (Aug. 20). Last season, the Aggies notched a win over ACU in Las Cruces.

For the second consecutive season, the Crimson & White will play Long Beach, with this year’s contest taking place in Las Cruces on Sunday, Aug. 23.

After a matchup with USC (Aug. 27), the Aggies will travel across the Pacific Ocean to compete at the OUTRIGGER No Ka Oi, a tournament hosted by the University of Hawaii. NM State will play matches against Hawaii (Sept. 3) and Utah Valley (Sept. 5).

Returning to the mainland, the Aggies will close nonconference competition with a trio of home matches against rivals New Mexico (Sept. 12) and UTEP (Sept. 17), culminating in a Senior Day contest against Northern Arizona (Sept. 20).

Conference play begins Sept. 27, as NM State hosts FIU. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since 2024.

October presents as the busiest month for the Crimson & White, with seven games in total . Following a road match against Kennesaw State (Oct. 1), the Aggies play host to Liberty (Oct. 4) for the second straight year.

The Aggies head to Huntsville for a contest against Sam Houston on Oct. 11, and will then meet Missouri State on the pitch for the first time in program history.

A pair of road contests against Middle Tennessee (Oct. 22) and Western Kentucky (Oct. 25) lead into the regular season finale, a home matchup with Jacksonville State on Halloween (Oct. 31).

The 2026 Conference USA Women’s Soccer Championship will be hosted by the University of Delaware, held Nov. 8-13 in Newark, Del.



Fans can purchase tickets through the Pan Am Ticket Office at 575-646-1420 or online when available.