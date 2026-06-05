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El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2026: Victor Maldonado

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Published 5:20 PM

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame announced its next inductees for the Class of 2026.

Five new members will be inducted during an induction ceremony Wednesday, June 24.

ABC-7 will be livestreaming the ceremony at kvia.com.

One of the inductees will be longtime baseball umpire Victor Maldonado.

Maldonado has had a decorated officiating career in baseball for 31 years at the professional, collegiate and high school levels.

He also had a 22 year high school  football  officiating career, and is well respected at the state level for his professional demeanor.

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Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

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