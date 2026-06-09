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El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2026: Paul Njoroge

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Published 10:47 PM

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame announced its next inductees for the Class of 2026.

Five new members will be inducted during an induction ceremony Wednesday, June 24.

ABC-7 will be livestreaming the ceremony at kvia.com.

One of the inductees in the posthumous category is Paul Njoroge who was a runner at UTEP.

He was a 2 time NCAA champion in the distance medley relay during his time with the Miners and was coached by Hall of Famer Ted Banks.

Njoroge was a member of 1976 Kenya Olympic team in the 100 and 200 meters.

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Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

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