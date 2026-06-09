UTEP football, Miner legend Will Hernandez to host youth camp June 20

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP football, in conjunction with Will Hernandez, will host a Youth Football Camp on Saturday, June 20.

The UTEP Football Youth Camp will run from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. in Sun Bowl Stadium for grades eight and below.

Registration opens at 7 a.m.

Preregistration for campers is available online: https://www.utepfootballcamps.com/camps/youth-camp-x-mijo .

Hernandez, who’s currently with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, played on the offensive line at UTEP from 2013 to 2017, and earned back-to-back Associated Press All-America second team honors.

Hernandez will announce other NFL stars attending, as well as former UTEP football student-athletes Derek Elmendorf (OL, 2013-2017) and Josh Ortega (DE, 2016-2020).

Campers can expect a fun-filled day loaded with drills, competitions, and life lessons all taught by the UTEP football staff, Hernandez, and other NFL stars.

“Will Hernandez announced that we are going to do our camps at the Spring Game in conjunction with Mijo in June,” UTEP Head Coach Scotty Walden said. “That was really important to me since I took the job, to get guys like Will back into the Sun Bowl for their camps to help them and further that united El Paso front.”

Camps are open to any and all entrants (limited only by number, age, grade level, and/or gender.