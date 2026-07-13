UTEP men’s golf adds transfer Luke Harwick

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP men's golf has added another talented athlete to its roster, as head coach Aaron Puetz announced Monday the signing of transfer Luke Harwick from the University of Dubuque.

Harwick signs to El Paso after a standout sophomore season, where he established himself as one of the top golfers in NCAA Division III. The Guttenberg, Iowa native posted a 70.8 scoring average across 27 rounds during the 2025-26 season. Improving by nearly three strokes from his freshman year.

The highlight of Harwick's season came at the 2026 American Rivers Conference Championship, where he captured the individual title after shooting an even par 213 (67-74-72). His performance tied the conference's 18-hole tournament record while helping Dubuque win the team championship.

Harwick carried his consistency into the NCAA Division III Men's Golf Championship, finishing tied for 12th out of 225 golfers at 3-under par. He claimed medalist honors at the Great Lakes Intercollegiate and recorded runner-up and third-place finishes at two other tournaments during this season.

His season earned him PING/GCAA Honorable Mention All-America Honors, PING/GCAA All-Region VI recognition and a national rank of 27 by Clippd.

"Luke has won at every level growing up. He is a high-level student-athlete," Puetz said in a release. “Competing in multiple sports growing up, Luke will be a perfect fit on our team that we expect to contribute immediately. I’m also excited to sign someone from my home state of Iowa. We are excited to get him to El Paso in August and get to work.”

With a long list of accolades on the course, Harwick also excelled in the classroom earning College Sports Communications Academic All-District honors and a spot on the American Rivers Conference All-Academic Team.

With the NCAA's updated eligibility rules, Harwick will have three years of eligibility remaining as he begins his career with the Miners.