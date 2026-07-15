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Drew Gonzalez officially signed with the New York Yankees

Drew Gonzalez
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today at 4:36 PM
Published 4:31 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Drew Gonzalez is officially a member of the New York Yankees organization.

The Americas High School standout has signed with the Yankees three days after being selected in the sixth round of the 2026 MLB Draft. This new embarkment in his journey ends speculation about whether he would honor his commitment to Texas Tech or fulfill a lifelong dream of playing at the professional level.

A photo shared by the Americas Trailblazers baseball program showed Gonzalez signing his professional contract, confirming that one of El Paso's top baseball prospects is taking the next step toward major leagues.

Gonzalez put together a stellar senior season, earning 2026 El Paso Times All-City MVP honors after batting with 13 home runs and 54 RBI's while helping lead the Trailblazers to the Class 5A Division I regional finals.

The Yankees selected Gonzalez with the 189th overall pick in the sixth round, making him one of the highest-drafted El Paso high school players in recent years.

This signing marks another milestone for Americas High School baseball and adds another Borderland talent to the professional ranks, as Drew Gonzales begins this next chapter of his baseball career.

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