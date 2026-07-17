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UTEP men’s basketball team hosting open practice on Thursday, July 23

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Photo Courtesy: UTEP Athletics
By ,
Updated
today at 4:04 PM
Published 4:02 PM

EL PASO, Texas - Fans can get their first look at the 2026-27 UTEP men’s basketball team on Thursday, July 23. 

The Miners will be hosting an open practice at 6:30 pm at the Foster Stevens Center, located at the corner of Mesa Street and Glory Road.

“Every player on our roster is new, and this is an opportunity for Miner Nation to start putting the faces with the names,” UTEP coach Joe Golding said.  “We’ve been able to allocate additional resources to our program this year, and this will show in the kind of players we’re putting on the floor.  We’re bigger, stronger, and more athletic.  We’re excited about our prospects for 2026-27 as we launch the Mountain West era.  We wanted to give our fans an early look at the new Miners and see what we’ve been working on to prep for the season.”

The Miners brought in nine impact transfers – 6’10” forward Reid Cason (East Carolina), 6’8” forward Augusto Cassia (Ole Miss), 6’6” guard/forward Ryan Jackson Jr. (William & Mary), 6’7” forward Mikey Kelvin II (FIU), 6’5” guard Cam McDaniels (John A. Logan College), 6’5” guard Reese Miller (William & Mary), 6’7” guard Leif Moeller (Evansville), 6’11” forward Janusz Ratowski (Stetson) and 6’3” guard Jace Whiting (East Carolina).  UTEP also has three additions from the prep ranks who led San Antonio’s William J. Brennan High School to a runner-up finish at the 2026 state tournament – 6’5” four-star guard Donovan Criss, 6’11” three-star center Delano Tarpley and 6’6” three-star forward Isaiah Ward.

UTEP Basketball season tickets are on sale now by visiting www.UTEPMiners.com/Tickets or by calling (915) 747-UTEP.      

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Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

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