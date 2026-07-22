Living Life with Zero Fear: El Paso wrestling fan meets WWE’s Penta

EL PASO, Texas - Ten-year-old Tori De La Luz is passionate about pro wrestling, but there is one wrestler that is hands down her favorite.

Penta wrestles for the WWE, and is known for his catchphrase, 'Cero Miedo,' which translates to Zero Fear.

What captured Tori's attention about Penta was the way he would strut to the ring.

It's known as the Penta Walk.

For Tori, walking is an everyday challenge.

She was born with arthrogryposis, which is tightening of the muscles.

Even though her mobility is limited that didn't stop Tori from doing her own Penta walk.

The Penta Walk gave Tori the motivation to challenge herself and to treat each obstacle with zero fear.

"When I'm in therapy I remember what Penta says to have no fear," Tori said.

Tori's mother, Melinda De La Luz, shared video of her daughter's Penta Walk on social media.

The videos went viral and also caught the attention of Penta himself.

Before a WWE show in Las Cruces, New Mexico recently, Tori got to meet her hero, but that wasn't all.

She and Penta did the walk together.

"As a parent with special needs the world is hard and not everything is built for us," Melinda De La Luz said. "But we try to make it as best as we can for her (Tori) to know that even though you are disabled it doesn't define you."