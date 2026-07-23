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Former NMSU QB Diego Pavia released by Baltimore Ravens

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Photo Courtesy: NMSU Athletics
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Published 5:50 PM

BALTIMORE, Maryland - Former New Mexico State quarterback Diego Pavia suffered another major setback as he looks to make an NFL roster.

Thursday, the Baltimore Ravens released the Heisman Trophy finalist with just days before the start of training camp.

Pavia signed with the Ravens in April after not being selected in the NFL Draft.

The former Vanderbilt quarterback was competing for the number three quarterback spot during spring practices with the Ravens.

However, the Ravens needed to make room at other positions, so they narrowed down the quarterback competition and Pavia didn't make the cut.

Pavia played two seasons at NMSU before he transferred to Vanderbilt where he led the Commodores to their first 10-win season in school history this past season.

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Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

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