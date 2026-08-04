New Mexico State athletics announces enhanced football game day experience

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - NM State Athletics has unveiled a series of fan-focused enhancements designed to elevate the game day experience at Aggie Memorial Stadium during the 2026 season and for years to come.

The enhancements reflect the department’s ongoing commitment to creating a more convenient, connected and engaging environment for Aggie fans, student-athletes, alumni and visitors.

When fans arrive for the first home game on Saturday, Sept. 5, they will notice improvements to stadium entry and arrival, expanded amenities and upgrades designed to enhance the overall game day experience.

"These enhancements represent our continued investment in providing an exceptional game day experience for Aggie Nation," said NM State Director of Athletics Joe Fields. "From improved technology and faster stadium access to expanded food options and enhanced fan amenities, every improvement was made with our supporters in mind. We can't wait to welcome everyone back this fall to experience everything that's new."

Season tickets and single-game tickets for the 2026 NM State Football season are officially on sale now. Fans can secure their seats and experience all of the new game day enhancements by visiting NMStateSports.com/Tickets , contacting the NM State Ticket Office at 575-646-1420 or visiting the NM State Pan Am Ticket Office.

Entry & Arrival

Digital ticketing through Blocktickets for a faster and more convenient entry experience.

Modernized entry gates featuring upgraded magnetometers for more efficient stadium access.

Expanded stadium entry points to help reduce wait times.

New directional signage throughout the stadium to help fans easily navigate entrances, amenities and seating areas.

In-Game Experience

Enhanced Wi-Fi throughout the stadium to improve connectivity.

New digital video boards in all four corners of the end zones, enhancing visibility and elevating the in-game atmosphere.

Expanded concession options, including new grab-and-go locations on the Aggie Bridge, providing quicker service and greater variety.

Additional restroom facilities to improve fan comfort and convenience.

Pregame Experience

New video boards in the tailgate area, creating a more engaging and connected pregame atmosphere.

Fans will receive a weekly “Know Before You Go” email with valuable fan information regarding the traffic patterns, gameday timeline information and digital ticket downloading instructions.

Premium Amenities

Upgraded bar-top experience in the Athletic Director’s Patio.

The success of the 2026 football amenities project was made possible through the collaboration and dedication of numerous campus and athletics professionals.

NM State Athletics extends a special thank you to the Game Day Experience Task Force, led by Molly Tye, whose vision and leadership helped guide the planning and execution of these initiatives.

The department also recognizes the outstanding efforts of the Athletics Facilities team, led by Eric Crawford, whose commitment and expertise were instrumental in bringing these improvements to life.

New Mexico State Athletics looks forward to welcoming Aggie fans back to Aggie Memorial Stadium this fall to experience these enhancements and support the Aggies throughout the 2026 season.