Giannis’ triple-double leads Milwaukee to 6th straight win

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double of the season and the Milwaukee Bucks won their sixth straight game, beating the New Orleans Pelicans 136-113 on Saturday night. Antetokounmpo has averaged 33 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists in four games since returning from COVID-19 protocols that caused him to miss five games. New Orleans’ Josh Hart narrowly missed a triple-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.