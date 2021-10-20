Week 8 Sweet Play of the Week: Derreck Navar & Fabens Wildcats
EL PASO, Texas - The winners of the Sweet Play of the Week for week 8 of the high school football season went to wide receiver Derreck Navar and the Fabens Wildcats.
In the game against Riverside, Navar had a leaping catch over a Riverside defender to score a touchdown for the Wildcats.
For his amazing play, Navar and the entire Fabens football team was awarded a box of cupcakes courtesy of Albertsons.
The Wildcats were also named this week's Community Champions.
Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.
