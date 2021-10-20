Skip to Content
Borderland Blitz
By
New
Published 11:18 PM

Week 8 Sweet Play of the Week: Derreck Navar & Fabens Wildcats

EL PASO, Texas - The winners of the Sweet Play of the Week for week 8 of the high school football season went to wide receiver Derreck Navar and the Fabens Wildcats.

In the game against Riverside, Navar had a leaping catch over a Riverside defender to score a touchdown for the Wildcats.

For his amazing play, Navar and the entire Fabens football team was awarded a box of cupcakes courtesy of Albertsons.

The Wildcats were also named this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.

Borderland Blitz
Author Profile Photo

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content