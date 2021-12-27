Joe Burrow says he wasn’t offended by gold jacket comment, but Bengals QB hints they were on his mind in stunning performance

By John Sinnott, CNN

If revenge is a dish best served cold, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow delivered a chilling performance in the 41-21 thumping of Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Burrow had an absolute monster day, throwing for 525 yards to shatter the team record (490) and play a big part in giving Cincinnati the win over the Ravens.

Ahead of Sunday’s NFL match, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale had been asked about second-year quarterback Burrow and the team’s plans to contain him.

While recognizing the Cincinnati quarterback’s talent, Martindale said it wasn’t time just yet to “buy a gold jacket” for Burrow, a reference to the Football Hall of Fame iconic piece of clothing that are given to inductees at their induction ceremony.

After the win, Burrows was asked whether he’d seen Martindale’s remarks before the game.

“Yeah, I did,” said Burrow, who was wearing a Santa Claus hat at the media conference after the game. “I think it was an unnecessary comment.

“I wouldn’t say I was offended by it. I’m in year two. Who knows what’s going to happen down the road? I didn’t think it was a necessary comment.”

Then questioned if the gold jacket comment had been on his mind as he threw for 525 yards, Burrows replied: “Maybe.”

‘Really good decisions’

Burrow had 299 passing yards and three touchdowns at the half. His 525 passing yards is the fourth-highest total in NFL history.

Sunday’s victory ensured the Bengals completed the sweep over both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Ravens for the first time since 2009 and move them to first in the AFC North standings.

“He was making really good decisions, and the ball was coming out quick when he needed it to,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said of Burrow’s performance.

“He was seeing some of the stuff down field really well. You could tell his confidence in the pocket to get away from some pressures that showed up. You can just see when a guy’s got it, and he had it today for sure.”

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 impacted Ravens have lost four straight games and five of their last seven.

Baltimore currently has 14 players on the Covid-19 list, including star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

