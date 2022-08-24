Kevin Durant to remain with Brooklyn Nets, team management says

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

Brooklyn Nets All-Star forward Kevin Durant will remain with the franchise, general manager Sean Marks said on Tuesday.

After Durant reportedly requested a trade from the Nets less than two months ago, Marks announced the news on social media.

“Steve Nash and I, together with Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles yesterday,” Marks said. “We have agreed to move forward with our partnership.

“We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn.”

The 33-year-old joined the Nets before the 2019 season in a sign-and-trade deal with the Golden State Warriors and finished his third season with the organization averaging 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 55 games.

Brooklyn finished last season 44-38 and was swept in the first round of the playoffs by the eventual Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics.

The two-time NBA champion signed an extension with Brooklyn last off-season and is under contract through the 2025-26 season.

The Nets start the 2022-23 regular season at home against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 19.

