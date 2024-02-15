Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner denies allegation of inappropriate behavior



By Jill Martin, CNN

(CNN) — Red Bull has launched an independent investigation into its Formula One team principal Christian Horner over claims he engaged in inappropriate behavior with an unidentified member of Red Bull Racing – allegations the racing chief has denied.

“After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation (into Christian Horner),” Red Bull said in a statement, obtained by CNN contributor Phil Duncan, an F1 correspondent with Press Association in London.

“This process, which is already underway, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister. The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time,” reads the statement.

A story from Dutch news outlet De Telegraaf reported Monday that Horner has been accused of inappropriate behavior and that the behavior was towards a member of Red Bull Racing, according to several unnamed sources.

The report doesn’t name the team member or describe the circumstances.

In an interview with CNN on Thursday, Horner denied allegations that he engaged in inappropriate behavior towards a member of the racing team.

“I obviously deny fully the allegations that have made against me. There’s an ongoing process and that obviously is being worked through at the moment,” Horner said to CNN on Thursday.

When asked if he had been given a rough indication of when a decision would be announced, Horner said that was a company matter and would not expand on the issue. “I can’t talk further about that, but obviously working with that process.”

Horner became Red Bull team principal in 2005, making him the youngest in F1. He has led the team to much success since his appointment – overseeing seven drivers’ championships – and last season, the team defended its constructor championship crown – the team’s sixth under Horner – with six races to spare.

This story has been updated with additional developments

